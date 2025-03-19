A Ceredigion MP has called on the Welsh government to “intervene” in the imminent visitor centre closures.
Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion Preseli, made an impassioned plea to the Deputy First Minister for Wales against Natural Resources Wales (NRW) decision to close three visitor centres, two of which are in Ceredigion, at the end of this month.
MP Lake said it was “difficult to understand how it could be considered appropriate to close the centres at the end of the month just as we approach the beginning of the visitor season”, describing Welsh government as “ultimately responsible” for the endangered species that are protected by staff at the centres.
Having met several campaigners from the Save Ynyslas Visitor Centre group earlier this month, Lake is now awaiting a reply from the Deputy First Minister on behalf of the group.
“There has been ample community interest in assuming responsibility for the sites, and it is deeply frustrating that it is taking so long to pursue alternative management arrangements.
“The importance of the centres to the local environment and rare species has been emphasised in recent weeks with the return of the endangered Ringed Plovers to nesting grounds in Ynyslas, and the impending closure of the centre and the loss of its staff begs the question as to whether the measures that have previously been implemented at the site to protect them for years will still be effective.
“These are concerns that the local campaign group have raised on many occasions over the past year, and I have relayed them to the Welsh Government as it is ultimately responsible for ensuring that these red listed birds are protected.
“Given the severity of the concerns, and the impending closure, I hope the government will at last intervene.”
Having approached Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies for comment, Welsh Government instead replied stating: “We are in regular contact with NRW over the future of visitor centres and NRW has provided assurance that only the retail and catering facilities will change from 1 April this year.
“The sites will remain open for walking, biking, car parking, access to play areas and toilet provision.”
NRW has announced plans to offer the closed facilities to private businesses or community groups takeover.
However certain businesses and community groups interested in doing so have confided in the Cambrian News that NRW has been less than forthcoming with information regarding these tenders.
Despite the facilities staff potentially losing their jobs, NRW state “visitor centre staff are not responsible for managing the land in and around the centres, this is the responsibility of our land management staff”, adding: “The conservation and upkeep of these sites, including public access, is important to NRW.”