A cow and calf combination from a Ceredigion-based pedigree herd of Santa Maria Polled Hereford cattle sold for 4,100 guineas at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.
The herd, based in Llandysul and owned by Tony Vasami, was included in a sale of 145 pedigree and pure bred Hereford cattle, which included reductions from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee herds and other select breeders.
The sale, which attracted buyers from across Wales and England, featured a quality selection of Hereford cows and calves from as far afield as Ceredigion, Preston and Northumberland.
“It was a great day for the Hereford breed in Shrewsbury once again, with a near 100 per cent clearance achieved and a very quick trade throughout,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “The sale further cemented Shrewsbury as the home of breed.”
The Santa Maria herd dispersal included some of the best bloodlines in the breed, beginning with Rempstone 1 Bertha H311 (P), the 2019 champion at the Royal Highland Show and her bull calf Santa Maria 1 AJ, sired by the 2021 champion of Europe Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks.