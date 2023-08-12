The grandmother of a missing Lampeter teenager has issued an emotional appeal for her to return home.
13-year-old Lily was reported missing from her home on Wednesday evening and her family are becoming increasingly concerned about her.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said on Saturday evening: "We believe that over the past two days Lily has travelled extensively using public transport around the Birmingham, Tamworth, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool areas, the most recent being Liverpool to Blackpool.
"We also believe that she may have been in the company of a group of other people, believed to be teenagers, when in Liverpool and Blackpool.
"Lily’s family is increasingly concerned about her."
Her grandmother, Jackie Jones from Lampeter, has spoken on behalf of the family and wants Lily to know that: “Everyone is really worried about you, please get in touch and come home, we miss you terribly and love you.”
Lily is described as a white female, 5ft 6" in height, slight - medium build and has dyed red/copper coloured hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie / gillet or a red coat, and white Nike trainers.
The family and police are appealing for anyone who sees Lily to contact their local police force immediately quoting the Dyfed-Powys Police reference DP-20230810-034.
If Lily sees this appeal, then please go to the nearest police station, your family wants you home safe.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.