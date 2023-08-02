AN appeal has been launched this evening to find a missing Bow Street man.
Issuing an appeal this evening, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Have you seen Adrian? He’s missing from the Bow Street area of Aberystwyth.
"He’s aged in his 60s and described as being smartly dressed and wearing boots. He usually has a black dog (patterdale terrier) with him.
"We’re also urgently trying to find Adrian’s car – a bright blue Vauxhall Viva, with the registration ending in RMO.
"Have you seen Adrian, or his car, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.
Quote reference: DP-20230802-194
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.