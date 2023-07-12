POLICE are appealing for information on a man they would like to speak to in connection to reports of damage caused at the Cliff Hotel & Spa near Cardigan.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for help to identify the person in the image above they would like to speak to following reports of damage caused to a vehicle parked at the Cliff Hotel & Spa, Gwbert, Cardigan.
The offence occurred on the evening of Saturday, 27 May 2023.
Do you know the person in the image or do you have information that could help officers with their investigation?
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230527-493