Responding to the claims made, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are aware of the complainant’s concerns having received his complaint via the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in May 2020. His complaint was recorded and his concerns were looked into at the time. It was found that on each occasion the complainant was stopped by police there was a legitimate and appropriate reason for doing so. In addition there was no indication that race played any part in the decision to stop him.