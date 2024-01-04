The Aberystwyth community is in mourning after a favourite cake shop announced its shock closure last night (3 Jan).
Residents have shared an outpouring of grief on social media after Pwdin brownie and cake shop shared its sad news.
The award-winning shop on Eastgate in the Ceredigion city has served customers with sweet treats for two and a half years.
However due to the cost of ingredients soaring and the increasing pressures with the cost of living, owner and baker Rhiannon Harrison has decided to cut her losses.
In an impassioned post, Rhiannon wrote on Pwdin's social media platforms: "With the new year comes time for reflection and I’m very sad to say we have decided that Pwdin will be closing its doors on Saturday 27th January 2024. "Maintaining a small business has been difficult. The cost of ingredients has increased by 70 per cent on some products and has become unsustainable.
"Please believe, this was not an easy decision to make, but the only one possible at this moment in time."
Pwdin started on Rhiannon's kitchen table in 2019 when she quickly gained the name "brownie lady".
Within six months of setting up on Eastgate, Pwdin had won the 'Celebrating New Business" award from Menter Aberystwyth First Awards and was shortlisted for four more awards in her time there.
Rhian Trugeon-Jones wrote: "Gutted. The best brownies and the best wedding favours I could have asked for."
Whilst others commented on the "perfect service" and "legendary cakes" and plotted one last trip to Pwdin, the love for Rhiannon's sweet treats will clearly outlast the final bite.
But not all hope is lost.
In the same post Rhiannon suggested a pop-up stall is on the cards to make sure everyone gets their sugar fix one way or another: "We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our amazing customers and suppliers for their support over the past few years.
"We are sure that this isn’t the end of Pwdin and are hoping to do some pop-up events in the future."