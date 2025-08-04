Borth Community Hub will use the visitor centre at Ynyslas for community activities.
The hub will host a range of activities and workshops at the Natural Resources Wales building, and also provide a selection of cold food and drinks.
Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Borth Community Hub. We recognise the great work they do in the community, providing a range of services which help support people.
“Choosing a partner who will provide long-term, sustainable health and well-being benefits to the area was at the forefront of our decision making.”
Helen Williams, Borth Community Hub Manager, said:
“Borth Community Hub exists to provide a range of accessible and much needed services to local people and visitors and we are glad we are able to expand our offer with this new project.
“We are planning a range of activities including wellbeing and nature walks, nature-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities for families, arts for wellbeing for older adults as well as the sale of ice creams and light refreshments for part of the week.
“We are pleased to be starting this new project which will enhance our existing services in the area, as well as ensuring a continued service to visitors and locals alike at Ynyslas. We are always mindful of improving the services we offer."
Paths, trails, car park, and toilet facilities remain open and managed by NRW, and work to protect wildlife and maintain the nature reserve continues to be overseen by land management staff.
NRW is looking to launch a marketing exercise for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin later this year, looking for viable partners, community groups and businesses, who can enhance sites for visitor and recreation purposes.
