Long-time Bow Street Councillor Paul Hinge has died.
A post on Facebook confirmed his passing today (Friday 9th August) after suffering sepsis of the bile duct.
In an emotional post, the family wrote on Facebook today: “Our dear Dad, husband, son, brother and Dadcu went to rest this afternoon and we have been struggling with words since.
“Family, sport, RWF (Royal Welch Fusiliers) and politics were the cornerstones of life.
“Dad touched many people's lives and you will leave a massive void in ours.
“Dad we loved you more than words can say, thank you for being you, thank you for teaching us all we know and all the love you showed.
“We are overwhelmed with messages of kindness - we are reading them all but cannot possibly answer them all and we thank everybody for taking the time with their condolence messages.”
Councillor Hinge was a Lib Dem Ceredigion County Councillor representing the Tirymynach ward since 2008 and served as chair of the council from 2021/2022.
He previously served in HM Armed Forces.
Speaking of his long-term colleague, County Councillor Gwyn Wigley Evans, said: “I’ve been on various committees with him for years - he was an old hand and I was a new kid on the block.
“I always really appreciated the advice he gave me.
“It didn’t matter that we were in different parties - he just helped.”