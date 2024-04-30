There is a call-out for Machynlleth businesses to join the trial of a brand-new app.
The free app aimed at supporting independent businesses has trials launching across Powys in Newtown, Welshpool, Llanidloes, Brecon and Crickhowell.
The Mid Wales Tourism initiative ‘Imi Cymru’ (Wales for Me) is a rewards and incentives platform “designed to support local businesses by driving footfall back into town centres and reinforcing the community spirit that thrives in our rural towns”.
It aims to support businesses who may not have funds for marketing or loyalty schemes to advertise offers directly to current and prospective customers, join town-wide schemes, promote events and initiatives and create cross-business collaboration.
MWT Cymru hopes to create a ‘network of collaborative towns and businesses’ to address emptying high streets and the cost of living crisis.
For Machynlleth to be included in the trial, six businesses must sign up to the voluntary scheme and give feedback.
Incentives to join the trial include training, support and exclusive marketing opportunities on the app.
MWT Cymru will be hosting a session for businesses to learn more at their offices at the Station at 11.30am on 8 May. To attend contact Engagement Officer Jo Anna Lewis at [email protected].