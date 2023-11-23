AN Aberystwyth supermarket has been forced to close its doors by health inspectors after evidence of rodent activity was found in the store.
Lidl on Rheidol Retail Park in Aberystwyth has been closed since Monday, with customers being advised to travel to the nearest store, which is located in Newtown.
A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice has been placed on the front door of the supermarket, which was renovated last year, stating that it must not be used for the purposes of any food business.
The notice, issued by Ceredigion County Council, says: “There is evidence of current rodent activity in the bakery and retail area including faecal matter and signs of gnawing.”
On Thursday morning, the doors to the store were open but the shop itself was closed, with a member of staff stood outside informing people of the closure.
Staff at the store said that they hope the shop will reopen later today (Thursday).
Lidl Great Britain Ltd and Ceredigion County Council have been approached for comment.