Cat poo is threatening the future of Ceredigion's only independent cattery.
Ceredigion Cat Rescue has today (21 December) announced it can no longer take any more rescue felines due to the new price for disposing cat poo.
The rescue says Ceredigion County Council is to blame - allegedly having changed their waste policy meaning the cattery will now be footing a hefty bill for getting rid of their litter.
In an impassioned post on the cattery's Facebook page it writes: "It is with great regret that for the foreseeable future, we will not be able to take in any cats or kittens...
"It has been pointed out to Ceredigion Council that we are a registered charity and are the only independent cat rescue in Ceredigion carrying out TNR [trap, neuter, release] work with feral cats.
"We have also pointed out that we provide a service to the residents of Ceredigion and our sole method of raising funds is via donations from our kind supporters.
"If we are to be treated as a business we will no longer be able to take in cats or kittens. But they don’t care."
The cattery states that although they try to be as "environmentally friendly as possible" using biodegradable litter, several sources state cat feces is unable to be composted due to parasites and their carnivorous diet.
According to an email sent to the Cat Rescue from the county council, it is now deemed a business for waste collection and must pay a waste operator for disposal- costing them £12 plus VAT a week for a single wheelie bin of poo, with an extra £9 in business rate for recyclables collection.
This new issue combined with their lack of success in obtaining a single funding grant, therefore entirely relying on the pockets of cat empathizers locally, means the cat poo is going nowhere quickly.
June Adams, trustee of Ceredigion Cat Rescue and lead rescuer of feral cats said: "I'm heartbroken - I can no longer do my job.
"It's not an easy job to do, so when you're fighting bureaucracy and red time on top of everything else it feels impossible. The county council doesn't care.
"The people we help are in despair before we get there- cat colonies can very easily get out of control. Due to our funding issues and the new waste disposal rules I can no longer take in cats that need rehabilitating."
The rescue is also in desperate need of new pens after they have been blighted by flooding and mold. Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.