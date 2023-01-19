A bus service from Blaeneu Ffestiniog to Llandudno has been axed just 18 months after it was reintroduced.
Llew Jones Coaches has announced that the T19 service will be terminated by 11 February.
The announcement drew fierce objection on social media from many of the service users who described it as "terrible news" and called for an alternative to be provided.
The T19 travels through the small villages of Betws-Y-Coed, Llanrwst, Llandrillo-Yn-Rhos and Dolwyddelan connecting them with the larger towns of Llandudno and Conwy – and workplaces, schools and colleges.
But enormous hikes in fuel prices, plummeting passenger numbers, driver shortages and an end to government subsidies has left services all over Wales under threat.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “Llew Jones is proud to serve travellers throughout the Conwy valley and are extremely grateful for the support shown to us by all users of the T19 (Blaenau Ffestiniog to Llandudno) service.
“However, due to a huge reduction in passengers since the Covid-19 pandemic, and no indications that the numbers will recover any further, the T19 has becoming increasingly financially unviable, and we have been left with no option but to terminate the service from 11 February to prevent further losses.
“The decision to withdraw the service has not been taken lightly as we appreciate the impact that this may have on local bus users.
“We have been working closely with Welsh Government, Traws Cymru and Conwy County Borough Council to identify and develop a solution; unfortunately, this has not been possible at this point.
“We remain committed to finding a solution that supports the best interests and needs of all parties concerned; however, if we cannot achieve this then the last day of operation for the T19 service will be Saturday, 11 February.
“No other routes or services are affected by this unfortunate, yet very necessary, decision. The 19 service operating between Llandudno and Betws-Y-Coed is not affected.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has called for an urgent meeting with the Welsh Government Transport Minister Julie James MS following the announcement.
He said: “I am very concerned to hear of plans to axe the T19 – a service that many of my constituents rely on.
“The impact of this on the elderly, young people, families and more will be very disruptive, and will also cost them much more - a single bus journey costs £5 while a single train journey costs £9.20.
“Furthermore, it will be compounded by a less-than-reliable alternative rail option which frequently suffers from flooding – rendering the line from Blaenau to Llandudno unusable for long periods at a time.
“It is disappointing that talks between the stakeholders have failed to bring about a solution. I would like to receive assurances that they have looked at all options before taking this decision, such as changing the timetable.
“I am particularly disappointed given the noise coming from the Welsh Government about investing in public transport. This service was introduced only a little over 18 months ago, and so it's surprising that this decision has now been taken.
“I will be raising this as a matter of urgency with the Welsh Government Transport Minister and requesting talks with the bus company itself.”