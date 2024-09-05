CONCERNS have been raised over car park plans in Machynlleth and Llanidloes.
Powys Council is to consider reintroducing one hour parking charges at long-stay car parks as well as increasing the tariffs for longer stays.
Car parks affected include those in Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Builth Wells, Presteigne and Crickhowell.
The review being put before councillors also recommends the end of free parking for events unless the budget can accommodate the costs.
New charges could also be introduced in off-street council car parks where parking is currently free.
The review also recommends limiting car park permits to single sites.
Reacting to the news, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, who represents Glantwymyn and is the Plaid Cymru leader on the council, said: "I naturally welcome the reinstatement of the one hour timeframe for the car parks at Machynlleth and Llanidloes which seems to me to be common sense.
"But I am concerned that this will be used as an excuse to increase the charges for a two hour and all day visit thus putting people off longer stays and this will be especially a problem to towns such as Newtown which won't be given a one hour option.
"The danger is that this will be seen again as another cash cow to fill the Powys coffers."
The recommendations are being made by a cross-party review which included representatives from town councils and local businesses where car parks are sited. The review was led by consultants, AtkinsRealis.
Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Although delivering sustainable transport in rural areas is challenging, Powys County Council is committed to an approach which achieves a reduction in car use and recognises the need to provide safe and convenient parking within our towns.
“However, this comes at a cost. Powys County Council is currently forecasting a funding shortfall, based on national fiscal analysis, of more than £9.6million for the next financial year.
“Sustainable Powys is an approach the council is taking to be innovative and pro-active to re-think how services are delivered to meet future budget pressures. We want a council of the future that delivers quality local government services.
“This need to be affordable to deliver for our residents and businesses, and affordable for us to deliver and sustain for future generations is a key part in reaching our goals for Net Zero by 2030.
“We believe the recommendations put forward from this car park review deliver for both.”