A final consultation is being held on plans including charging for parking on Aberystwyth promenade despite vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
Earlier this year, Ceredigion County Council gave the green light to go out to consultation on a range of money-making car parking changes in the county.
The plans include a controversial move to being charging up to £5 to park on Aberystwyth promenade.
The plans, which will introduce Ceredigion-wide season tickets, will see a new facility built in Aberystwyth, and standardise fees across the county aim to bring in a total income of £1.7m a year in an attempt to balance the books.
The “simplification” of car parking charges, will see all vehicles in all council car parks paying the same rate – now ranging from £3 to £7 with the additional 50p.
In many areas, the changes will see a reduction in parking charges.
The plans also include extending Maesyrafon car park into the disused former Arriva bus depot to add an extra 150 parking spaces.
The Gloster Row car park in Cardigan will change from a Pay and Display Car Park to a Season Ticket holder only car park, while the town’s Pendre car park will change from a permit holder car park to a short term pay and display car park.
The new Ceredigion Long Stay Car Park Season Ticket will allow holders to park in any of the council’s owned car park throughout the county – apart from North Road in Aberystwyth.
The consultation can be found on the council’s website, with objections to be received by no later than 4 December.
Cabinet member Keith Henson said: “The proposals are put forward with the aim of improving the overall offering to customers, supporting wider proposed changes to parking related policy and assist the council in achieving a balanced budget.”