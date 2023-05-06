The King and Queen have left Buckingham Palace to cheers from the waiting crowds in The Mall as the moment of their coronation draws closer.
Charles and Camilla waved to thousands of spectators lining the street as leading figures began to join members of the congregation in Westminster Abbey.
The list of 2,300 invited guests reads like a who’s who of politics, showbusiness, world leaders and foreign royalty, with a sprinkling of everyday heroes and close family and friends of the King and his wife.
French President Emmanuel Macron was attending to show his “friendship, respect and esteem” for the UK, with US singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, and the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.
The Duke of Sussex is expected to take his seat among the congregation, but the Duchess of Sussex has remained at home in the US.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading, Charles’s grandson and future head of state Prince George will act as one of his pages of honour alongside three other schoolboys, while Camilla will be attended by her three grandsons and her great-nephew.
The 33-minute journey to Westminster Abbey began with the tri-service Guard of Honour outside Buckingham Palace’s gates giving a royal salute, as the King and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Coach first emerged, and the national anthem was played by a military band.
Huge Union flags and others from Commonwealth nations flew from poles in The Mall and Charles and Camilla’s route was lined by guardsmen in their distinctive red tunics and bearskins.
Seven former prime ministers gathered to attend the coronation, including Liz Truss, whose brief tenure in No 10 included the late Queen’s death and the King’s accession.
Ms Truss followed her predecessors Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major into Westminster Abbey.
The UK has seven living former prime ministers for the first time, a sign of the political turbulence of recent years.