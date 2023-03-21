Disruption to Barmouth's early morning train service is "likely to continue into early April", Transport for Wales (TfW) say.
The service has been affected by the temporary withdrawal of a number of TfW's Class 175 trains to allow additional maintenance checks to be carried out following some recent mechanical issues. TfW is advising customers to check for the latest information before travelling as services continue to be impacted by train shortages, and engineering work.
The Class 175 maintenance checks have found some trains need further repairs to the engines before they can come back into passenger service.
Disruption is likely across the Wales and Borders network, not just on those routes served by the Class 175s, as trains are moved to provide capacity where demand is highest. Customers are asked to check before they travel. This includes first and last trains and any ferry connections to ensure sufficient time is allowed.
The Cambrian Coast early morning Barmouth service is cancelled for now, with a rail replacement bus service in place.
Elsewhere, the Newport to Crosskeys service is cancelled with no rail replacement, the Chester to Liverpool service is cancelled (Merseyrail ticket acceptance), and so is the Conwy Valley Line service (rail replacement).
The Wrexham to Bidston Line service is cancelled with rail replacement buses and there is a reduced service on some routes of the Core Valley Lines.
There is no service between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil until Monday, 3 April due to transformation work for the South Wales Metro.
West Wales lines rail services have resumed, and so has the Milford Haven and Fishguard services west of Carmarthen.
Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, chief operations Officer at TfW, said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our top priority.
"Our Class 175 trains will not be allowed into passenger service again until each train has had its engines checked and repaired, and has passed the relevant safety inspections. This programme of work is happening as we speak, at Chester depot, where these trains are maintained on our behalf by CAF Rail UK.
"An initial supply of materials is available for the repair programme, and further parts are being sourced from overseas to speed up the process. The position will improve each week, and the completion of the repair programme is expected to go into April.
"Whilst this leaves us with a temporary shortage of rolling stock, other fleets are being spread out across the Wales and Borders network, and timetables have been adjusted to try and impact the fewest number of passengers.
"We’re very sorry for the disruption to customers’ journeys while we carry out this essential work."