A Borth resident is set to take on three ‘potentially deadly’ mountain ridge climbs in 48 hours to raise humanitarian funds for people in Gaza.
Former Cambrian News reporter Felix Arthur and fellow campaigner Reuben Walker are set to tackle the more challenging Snowdonia hikes, known as Grade 1 scrambles, over September 5 and 6.
They’re aiming to raise at least £1,500 for a charity based in Gaza named Qurban that provides frontline support to those trying to survive Israel's bombardment and the humanitarian disaster it has triggered.
The money will be divided between emergency food, shelter, and medical supplies.
The pair will climb the infamous knife-edge ridge, Crib Goch, as well as Tryfan North Ridge and Bristly Ridge (featuring the notorious Sinister Gully).
Felix told the Cambrian News they will attempt to finish the hikes in less than 48 hours, depending on the weather.
“We’re aiming to help Palestinians who are facing unimaginable suffering because of Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza,” he said.
“Like many others, we were feeling powerless to do anything other than post on social media and attend protests as the bombing continues in the enclave - so we decided we’d try to raise emergency funds.