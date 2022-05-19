Editorial: ‘So, what will Machynlleth’s delayed accounts say? ‘

Taxpayers in Machynlleth have been waiting years for an audited set of the town’s accounts ( John Lucas )

IF YOU have ever been owned money and the debtor is slow to pay, you’ll be familiar with the excuse that the cheque is in the mail. Or that accounts are only settled at the end of the month. Or that there’s no-one available to sign the cheque. Take your pick...

Taxpayers in Machynlleth have been waiting not weeks or months, but years, for an audited set of the town’s accounts.

And that’s simply not good enough.

That the delay concerns official ledgers going back to 2018 simply beggars’ belief.

At the very least, it shows an appalling disregard for the hard-earned tax money duly paid to local authority coffers from its residents.

It is also a failure by the local authority to live up to its fiduciary duties in ensuring that its accounts are signed off by auditors as being a full and complete accounting of its affairs.

Yes, there were members of the last council who repeatedly raised the issue of these missing accounts. And now that a new council is in place, it should be job number one to ensure that the latest promise to have the accounts audited by the end of May happens as it should.

We at Cambrian News are not suggesting that there is wrongdoing at play — incompetence and or a dereliction of duty perhaps — but the properly audited accounts should detail the reasons for the prolonged delays we see them at the end of the month.

We won’t be holding our breaths, however.

In December, the town councillor responsible for oversight reported that the accounts would be available at the end of February. That didn’t happen.

What is evident from the conversations during open town council meetings is that there seems to be an issue dating back several years.

The comings and goings of town clerks and others at the offices have exacerbated the delay in having those accounts ready for audit. That isn’t good enough.

Council employees have a professional responsibility to look after the public purse.

And it wasn’t good enough from the outgoing council either. Elected councillors have a responsibility to ensure that the money they oversee is properly accounted for.

The new council needs to get things right — and put things right.