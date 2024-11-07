The ultimate Emo Pop Punk night is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 16 November (8pm) with headline shows from The Black Charade (My Chemical Romance) and Fell Out Boy (Fall Out Boy) who got an endorsement from the real FOB.
Playing all the hits from ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ to ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’ this night is not to be missed!
Fell Out Boy are a tribute to multi-platinum artist Fall Out Boy and The Black Charade are the world’s number one My Chemical Romance tribute.
Strictly 18+.
Also at Aberystwyth Arts Centre are legendary Irish folk music band, Dervish.
They received a prestigious lifetime achievement award from the BBC in 2019, a fitting tribute to the band after over 30 years of recording and performing all over the world.
Dervish have a line-up which includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan. Regarded by many as the most distinctive voice and finest front-woman in Irish traditional music today - the instrumental line-up of fiddle, flute, bouzouki, mandola, bodhran and accordion draw from seemingly limitless depths of talent, finesse, subtlety and fiery energy. Exceptional musicianship, breath-taking vocals, vibrant sets of tunes and instantly compelling songs all come together to make Dervish as complete a band as are to be found anywhere in the tradition.
Dervish are regular visitors to the US, performing sell out shows from coast to coast. However, their fan base stretches across several continents, including Europe, Asia, and South America. They were the first Irish band to play the world’s biggest music festival, Rock in Rio, performing to an estimated 250,000 people.
See them on Thursday, 21 November (8pm).