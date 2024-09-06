A poetry and print festival will take place at Dyffryn’s Oriel Ty Meirion gallery from 15-21 September.
'Only Human' includes an exhibition of works, poetry readings and bilingual workshops led by Ruth Roberts Owen and Jane Elinor Barraclough.
Bilingual poet Ruth explores the themes of feminism, family and relationships, society, depression and the beauty and wisdom of nature.
Bilingual visual artist Jane works in paint, printing and mixed media, is inspired by human, social and political issues and her work often reflects contemporary Welsh news with a focus on environment and culture.
Jane and Ruth have designed a programme of workshops to share their excitement and inspire fresh ideas and pieces of work, whilst having fun along the way. They have been awarded some funding so the majority of these workshops are free to attend; there is a small fee for the life drawing workshops (with thanks to Seed funding through Gwynedd Council).
Find out more by visiting www.tymeirion.co.uk.
Spaces are limited.