Emmy Award-winner Matthew Rhys is returning to the Welsh stage for the first time in 22 years, and will perform at a venue in Ceredigion.
The star of hit TV shows including ‘Brothers and Sisters’, ‘The Americans’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Perry Mason’, as well as films such as ‘The Edge of Love’, ‘The Post’ and ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ will visit Cardigan to perform in ‘Playing Burton’. The acclaimed one-man play about international star Richard Burton will be performed at Mwldan, Cardigan, on Monday, 17 November.
Written by Mark Jenkins, ‘Playing Burton’ offers a penetrating look at the Welsh actor’s life, from his impoverished South Wales beginnings to his meteoric rise as one of the greatest performers of his generation. The play charts his passionate love affair with Elizabeth Taylor, and his very public struggle with alcoholism. It is is a soulful exploration of fame, ambition, and identity.
This very special performance by one of Wales’ most renowned actors offers a unique opportunity to support the Welsh National Theatre’s inaugural season in 2026.
Tickets are priced at £25 and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24 hours a day, seven days a week) or by phoning the Mwldan box office between 12pm and 8pm, from Tuesday to Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
The Welsh National Theatre has been created by one of Wales’ most acclaimed stage actors. Michael Sheen is sharing his vision to create world class theatre from Wales and take it to the world.
The Welsh National Theatre is a new organisation, separate but complementary to Theatr Cymru, which was established in 2003 as the Welsh language national company.
Michael Sheen said: “This is a new dawn for theatre in Wales. We’ll be a home for our greatest talent, bringing
them together to create ambitious theatre which makes our national story come alive. That’s what national theatres should do.
“Wales has such a rich storytelling history but our stories are underexplored in the English language, both at home and internationally. I’ve spent much of the past year on stage playing Aneurin Bevan in Tim Price’s ‘Nye’ to packed houses, both in and out of Wales. Audiences have a huge appetite for our stories if we give them the chance to experience them.
“Our plays and performances will tell the stories of Wales' past, present and future, as well as classics seen through a Welsh lens. They’ll be produced on the grandest stages around the world, by world-class Welsh talents. We want truly ambitious writing from Welsh playwrights for the best actors in Wales, to be the pinnacle of our creative talent, raising the bar for excellence in entertainment.
“We want to help create a world where the stories of Wales help us make sense of tomorrow. Where the people of Wales understand their power to change society thanks to the spark of a performance on our stage. Where Wales is respected as a nation with a powerful voice and a story to tell.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.