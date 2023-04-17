Spring has finally sprung and what better way to celebrate than with a visit to the seafront to see an exhibition of unique and inspiring artwork.
This bank holiday weekend (29 and 30 April), The Prom Print Fair/Ffair Print Y Prom will be showcasing the work of 15 artists from across Wales, all working in the medium of print.
This is an unmissable opportunity to meet professional artists from all stages of their careers and to learn about their work in an informal setting; a rare chance not usually experienced in a gallery.
The nature of an original print, which includes techniques such as linocut, woodcut, collagraph, lithography, etching and screenprint, means it is often a more affordable way to buy high-quality art with each piece usually forming part of a limited edition.
With that in mind, The Prom Print Fair/Ffair Print Y Prom will not only be a chance to see the diverse range of styles and techniques achieved through traditional printmaking, but, with all artwork available for purchase, it’s also an opportunity to acquire some beautiful, affordable new artwork.
As well as original framed and unframed art, there will also be a selection of cards and other printed items available to buy, such as beautiful printed leather bags and tea towels, which are ideal for gifts and souvenirs. All of the proceeds of sales made on the day will go directly to the artist.
The fair is being jointly organised by local artists Charlotte Baxter and Marian Haf who regularly exhibit their work in galleries across Wales and England. Having attended many similar events and seeing their popularity with artists and visitors alike, they wanted to bring the experience of a print fair to Aberystwyth – and what better place to hold it than the iconic Aberystwyth Bandstand?
Explaining their reasons for organising the fair, Charlotte says: “Aberystwyth is such a hub for printmaking in mid Wales, and, with the fantastic Aberystwyth Printmakers Facilities and a strong printmaking department at the School of Art, it seemed like a great idea to hold a print fair that everyone could enjoy.
"I hope that as well as sharing the wonderful creations of these artists, the fair will help to bring more awareness to the exciting variety of work that is achieved through printmaking processes.”
The Prom Print Fair/Ffair Print Y Prom will be taking place at the Aberystwyth Bandstand on Saturday and Sunday, 29 and 30 April (Bank Holiday Weekend). It will be open from 11am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday. Entry is free – we look forward to welcoming you!