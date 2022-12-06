Anthony Griffiths and Paul Darby formed Windfall, a popular folk duo in London, in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
Several labels wanted to record them but nothing came of it.
However they recorded an album of original material at a friend’s house.
Seelie Court Records, who specialise in some of the rarest unreleased recordings in the UK, heard it, and have just brought it out on CD.
A gatefold LP is planned for the new year.
The recording was re-mixed at the famous Abbey Road Studios.
A small American folk label heard one of Anthony’s songs and have plans to release the album in the States.
Penparcau is the name of the opening tune on the CD.
Anthony said: “Windfall were playing upstairs in a pub in Clapham and some top session guitarists were waiting for us to finish so they could have the room.
“I was playing Penparcau and one guitarist came over and said he liked it. I told him it was named after an area outside Aberystwyth where I grew up. He was Caleb Quaye, Elton John’s guitarist. I ended up jamming with him and his mates”
The Windfall CD can be bought from most UK music retailers.