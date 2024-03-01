Gwynedd tenor Rhys Meirion is coming to Owain Glyndwr’s Parliament House in Machynlleth on 8 March!
Join Rhys, together with his accompanist Menna Rhys, and talented Ceredigion triplets, Triano, for an intimate evening of song.
Rhys is a Welsh opera and classical tenor singer, from Blaenau.
The Triano girls - Charlotte, Emily and Jessica Smith-Jones – formed during the pandemic in 2020, when the girls competed in the virtual Urdd Eisteddfod T as an instrumental ensemble and were awarded second place.
The trio all played the one piano at the same time, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Since then Triano have had some amazing opportunities to perform on stage, both singing and continuing to play the piano as a trio.
Charlotte, Jessica and Emily have performed with singers such as Bryn Fôn, Dafydd Iwan, Gwawr Edwards and Robyn Lyn to name just a few.