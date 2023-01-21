Crowds lined the streets of Aberystwyth this afternoon to celebrate love.
A parade, organised by Aberystwyth Town Council, travelled down Great Darkgate Street and along Terrace to celebrate Saint Dwynwen's Day, often dubbed the Welsh Valentine's Day.
Aberystwyth Town Council says the parade is part of a planned “programme of Welsh historic and cultural events to strengthen Aberystwyth’s sense of place and identity whilst at the same time creating memorable images that people will talk about and hopefully return to see again and again”.
Aberystwyth Mayor Cllr Talat Chaudhri said: “These are incredibly difficult times for our businesses and we want to support them."