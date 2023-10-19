Members of the public are invited to attend an informal chat with a member of the team first, to find out more about the courses. Tea, coffee and light refreshments will be available. A drop-in event will be held today at Pwllheli Library today, from 2pm-4pm. Participants will be able to learn at their own pace - either at one-to-one sessions, or as part of a small, friendly group. Courses will be held at community venues, in workplaces or as part of a family learning initiative in local schools across the four counties.