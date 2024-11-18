Learners from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern will take part in the F1 in Schools world finals after becoming the Welsh Champions of the UK nationals.
Developing their STEM skills, the F1 in Schools competition encourages learners to design and manufacture a miniature F1 car using computer aided design software and computer aided manufacturing techniques to create the fastest car possible, with teams also being assessed on design and engineering, their verbal presentation and the pit display.
Team Hypernova - six pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern - started their F1 in Schools journey four years ago. At this year’s UK Nationals, Hypernova sped ahead of the competition having the fastest overall track time of 1.267 seconds. They also won the Sponsorship and Marketing Award for the Professional Class and were nominated for the Project Management Award.
Carys, Hypernova's project manager said: "Taking part in this competition has been really rewarding. Working as a team has been fun and it's enabled me to learn how to adapt to different team member's needs. This competition has shown me that I enjoy STEM, particularly the communication side. I plan to study medicine and if I hadn't had this experience I probably wouldn’t have even considered it as a career.
"This is also my first time going abroad and I am really excited. There's going to be teams competing from across the world, and it will be nice to connect with them over the subjects we are passionate about. We're the first Welsh-speaking school competing and we’re proud we can promote the language and show Wales can do well in STEM."
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle congratulated the winners, and wishing them “all the best in the world finals".
The F1 in Schools secondary school competition is part-funded by the Welsh Government Education Directorate.