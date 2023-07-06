Mention the name Alan Axford in the Aberystwyth or Ceredigion area and it is usually followed by hushed tones of respect, admiration and gratitude.
Having come to Bronglais Hospital in 1975 he soon established the Department of Medical Oncology and later became lead cancer clinician for the county.
He has served the area tirelessly and as retirement beckoned he would have been forgiven if he wanted to put his feet up and have a well earned break.
But for Alan there was still work to do as he realised there was a void in the much-needed area of support for people in Ceredigion with chronic, life-limiting illness.
He set about turning this aspiration into reality and in 2015 the Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers (HAHAV) was established offering support not only for patients but also for families, carers and those loved ones affected.
“We can sometimes forget that patients still have support needs, especially emotionally, when their medical treatment ends and the aim with our services is that they sit alongside and complement the work of the Hywel Dda Palliative Care Team with whom we have a strong, ongoing partnership,” said Dr Axford.
It was not long before the home support services were in great demand, but it soon transpired there was a need to consider a permanent base for the charity to be able to offer additional services and the search for suitable premises and supporting funding began to help establish the Living Well Centre.
“We did not think it would be an easy task to find a centre that could offer all that we needed but we were very fortunate when Plas Antaron came on our radar and having originally entered into a rental agreement it is with a great sense of pride that we can now call it our permanent home.”
A plea for volunteers
HAHAV has always been a charity dependent on volunteers and while it now has a small core staff in order to develop the services, under the strategic direction of its board, the volunteers are its greatest asset.
This continues to be the vision for the future and the role of volunteers is still as crucial as ever, and on Tuesday, 18 July an open day is planned for Plas Antaron, where anyone can come and see the facilities and services offered and put their names forward as volunteers.
Sian is a volunteer with HAHAV and says it is such a positive experience.
“I’ve been volunteering with HAHAV’s Home-Support service for about six months,” she said. “I decided to get involved as I had heard about the difference the charity’s volunteers make to terminally ill people and their carers. It’s turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever done!
“I see my client once a week, and assist him with various practical things, like picking up prescriptions, shopping, filling out forms, and also provide companionship. We’ve established a great rapport, and it’s a real privilege to support someone when they need it the most!”
If you feel you can support in any way please feel free to pop in on Tuesday, 18 July from 2pm to 4pm and learn more about the work of HAHAV.