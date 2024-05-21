A Machynlleth-based company has been named SME Exporter of the Year at the Wales Business Awards 2024.
The awards took place on Thursday, 16 May at a glittering event at the Vale Resort near Cardiff.
Businesses and organisations from across Wales came together to celebrate success and innovation and 11 winners were crowned across 11 categories. Broadcaster Andrea Byrne presented the awards.
Dulas Ltd won SME Exporter of the Year recognising their exporting success during 2023 and 2024.
Catherine McLennan, Commercial Lead at Dulas said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team and we are so grateful for this recognition. We have pioneered the effective use of renewable energy for over forty years and we are thankful for the support of the Welsh Government over the years on our exporting journey.”
Dulas develops renewable energy solutions to improve lives, help combat climate change, and support communities in the most rural parts of the world.
One of the many products developed by Dulas is the solar powered vaccine refrigerator which is manufactured in the UK and exported to over 80 countries worldwide. Exports account for 60 per cent of Dulas’ revenue. With new projects on the horizon they look set to expand their presence globally.