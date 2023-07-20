Geraint Rhys Edwards - Barry
Geraint is from Cardiff and is a native Welsh speaker. He graduated from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance with a BA (Hons) in Acting.
Theatre: Cinderella (Riverfront), Robin Hood (Riverfront), Y Cylch Sialc (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru) , The White Feather (Theatr Na’nog), Myths and Legends, A Cowardly Night, Berlin Nights (Bridlington Rep Theatre), Emperors New Clothes (Sherman Theatre), Robin Hood (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Saturday Night Fever The Musical (NO.1 UK Tour/ Theatre Royal Bath/ English Theatre Frankfurt), Aladdin (Roses Theatre), The Tailor Made Man The Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), Under a Foreign Sky (Theatre Centre) , The Fumidor (Pants on Fire Theatre Company).
Film and television work includes: Hollyoaks (Channel4) Age of Outrage (BBC Wales) , Cymry Feiral, Cymry Feiral yn Glits I Gyd, O’r Diwedd, Pobol y Cwm, Rownd a Rownd, Merched Parchus, Hansh (S4C), Flick (American Films).
Awards: Dorothy L Sayers Award for Best Newcomer.