A FRESH weather warning for more strong winds has been issued for Tuesday evening as Storm Isha subsides.
The weekend storm left hundreds of homes without power with gusts of 90mph recorded at Capel Curig in Eryri and 89mph in Aberdaron.
There are currently 18 flood alerts and one flood warning in place, mainly on the Llyn Peninsula and inland, away from the west coast.
An amber warning for high winds has now been lifted, with a yellow warning in place for the entire United Kingdom until midday today (Monday).
A fresh warning has been issued for Tuesday afternoon at 4pm until Wednesday at midday for more strong winds.
The warning area covers Gwynedd and as far south as Aberystwyth, which could bring further travel disruption and some damage to buildings.
The warning from the Met Office says: "A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds is likely to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and much of Scotland from Tuesday evening.
"Winds are likely to gust 50-60 mph. There is potential for winds to gusts 60-70 mph in a few places, although it is not yet clear where the most likely location for the stronger winds is at this time."