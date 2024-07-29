WHITCHURCH Primary School Nursery has earned an ‘outstanding’ rating in its recent Ofsted inspection.
The Ofsted inspection found that the school was ‘outstanding’ in all areas; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management.
The nursery accommodates up to 52 children aged up to four years of age. The inspectors observed the nursery’s impressive learning environment, where staff create a positive and stimulating atmosphere that engages children through activities tailored to their developmental needs.
The inspectors, Tina Smith and Louise Chinyuku, commended the nursery for its exceptional quality of care and education provided for children aged up to four.
They noted that babies explore sensory experiences, while older children take part in complex woodwork projects, demonstrating the setting's commitment to supporting various developmental stages.
Leadership at the nursery was praised by the inspectors for its clear vision and ambitious curriculum, which is designed to effectively prepare children for their future learning experiences.
“This helps children of all ages to remain focused, engaged and enthused to learn,” the inspectors noted.
“The staff talk to them about the importance of keeping themselves safe while they play. As children get older, staff support them to understand how they can start to solve conflicts and how their actions impact on others.”
The nursery's ability to provide strong support for children with special educational needs and disabilities were also noted, ensuring that every child receives the care and attention they need. Staff also provide children with rich experiences that develop their awareness of the wider world.
Parental feedback was found to be overwhelmingly positive, with parents appreciating the strong community connections and effective communication.
The inspection in May this year, was the first routine check since the Covid-19 pandemic, a factor which was taken into account and concluded that the leaders are inspiring as they have a clear vision and high ambitions for each child to thrive.
The outstanding rating reflects the nursery’s dedication to high-quality early years education and its significant impact on children's development. The report concludes that the ‘staff are incredibly positive role models for children’.