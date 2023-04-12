The first wild beaver in Wales in years has been spotted in a garden in Pembrokeshire, after a couple were puzzled as to what was felling trees at their home after dark!
The Pembrokeshire husband and wife (who wish to remain anonymous to protect the animal’s location) were intrigued to discover what was causing the mysterious damage in their garden, set up a beaver patrol and caught the culprit on a hidden stealth camera, creeping through the darkness, felling trees with what they said was a ‘machete-like’ skill.
The discovery baffled wildlife experts because Wales’ wild beaver population is virtually nonexistent, with only a small number in colonies several miles away all accounted for.
“Some of our trees began to go missing overnight and others were simply being mauled. It looked like someone was hitting them with a machete,” the couple told the Guardian newspaper.
“There are no deer in Pembrokeshire so we couldn’t work out what was causing the damage. The only clues were some teeth marks left in the bark,” they continued, stating the animal’s origins were unknown, but it had started to build itself a ‘lodge’ under the family’s pond deck.
A couple of weeks after first noticing the damage the couple left out a stealth camera, and to their ‘astonishment’ - the camera showed a beaver swimming around their pond and eating trees.
“We couldn’t believe it!” they said, nicknaming the rodent Antony, after the British military historian ‘Antony Beevor’.
Since the discovery, the couple said that ‘Antony’ had become as “fat as a pig,” spending as much as six hours a night chewing tree trunks and dragging branches around.
Beavers were once widespread across the Wales, but due to over hunting by humans for their fur, meat and scent glands, they became extinct after the Middle Ages in Wales and by the end of the 16th Century they were extinct from the rest of Britain.
The Welsh Beaver Project has been investigating the feasibility of bringing wild beavers back to Wales since 2005. This work is being led by North Wales Wildlife Trust on behalf of all five Wildlife Trusts in Wales as part of a ‘Living Landscapes’ strategy.
Beavers are known as nature's engineers. They make changes to their habitats which create diverse wetlands for other species to thrive.
Beavers are very special animals because they play a vital role in enriching biodiversity by restoring and managing river and wetland ecosystems. They are known as a ‘keystone species’ because their activities can benefit a wide range of other animals and plants that live in rivers and wetlands.