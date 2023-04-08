North Wales Police have issued a warning to drivers after 40 cars were "parked dangerously" yesterday.
The police said they will continue to monitor the situation this Easter with visitors expected to descend on the area.
A police spokesperson said: "Whilst we appreciate people are visiting Eryri National Park to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery this Bank Holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.
"The irresponsible and dangerous parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen yesterday (Good Friday) not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access.
"Almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes were recovered yesterday including 29 near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass.
"Parking in other parts of Eryri National Park will continue to be monitored over the Bank Holiday weekend.
"We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.
"Any further vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will also have their vehicle removed at their own expense. Please heed the warning."