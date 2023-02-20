An investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a farm in Aberhosan.
Dyfed-Powys Police told the Cambrian News they are looking into the circumstances of the death, which is not being treated as suspicious, adding that a 42-year-old man is also in hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a farm in the Aberhosan area of Machynlleth on Friday evening, 17 February 2023.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"A 42-year old man is in hospital with serious injuries.
"The Health and Safety Executive and H.M. Coroner have been informed.
"Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving specialist support.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “We visited the farm on Saturday with Dyfed Powys Police, who are leading the investigation."