Looking to get onto the property ladder for as little expense as possible?
On the market right now is a selection of homes in and around Cardigan that cost less than £170,000.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale below.
High Street - £75,000
This town centre flat is described as “ideal” for an investor or a young couple.
The flat is made up of an inner hallway, a lounge/diner with a bay window, a separate kitchen, a double bedroom and access to a loft.
The property, which is on the first floor of the building, also has its own garden.
Greenfield Row - £149,950
This terraced cottage is set across three floors and is a short walk away from the centre of town.
Inside, there is a hallway with quarry tiled flooring, a kitchen/diner, a living room with an open fire and bread oven on a tiled hearth, two bedrooms, and a lower ground floor containing a cellar with a feature stone fireplace and a bathroom.
Other period features of the property include sash windows and exposed beams, while outside there is a garden area, a shed and an off-road parking space.
Ferwig - £150,000
This mid-terrace house is described as “in need of updating” and is suitable for first-time buyers.
The property is made up of a reception area, a sitting room, a lounge, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden to the rear with a garden shed and an off-road parking space to the front.
Williams Terrace - £165,000
This terraced family house is called “ideal” for an owner-occupier or investment buyer.
The accommodation is made up of a vestibule, a living/dining room, a kitchen, a utility room, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a wet room. Ground Floor Bedroom/Study and a Wet Room.
Externally, there is a small enclosed space and a pathway to the front, while opposite there is a council car park with season tickets available.
Greenfield Row - £169,950
This cottage is a short walk from the shops and just a few miles from the beach, and is described by the agent as “ideally placed”.
Inside the cottage, there is a lounge/diner, an open-plan kitchen and conservatory, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside is a garden area, an off road parking space and a handy stone-built shed.