Looking to get onto the property ladder for as little expense as possible?

On the market right now is a selection of homes in and around Cardigan that cost less than £170,000.

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale below.

High Street - £75,000

cheapest cardigan
The flat sits on Cardigan’s High Street. (John Francis )

This town centre flat is described as “ideal” for an investor or a young couple.

The flat is made up of an inner hallway, a lounge/diner with a bay window, a separate kitchen, a double bedroom and access to a loft.

The property, which is on the first floor of the building, also has its own garden.

Greenfield Row - £149,950

cheapest cardigan
The cottage has plenty of period features inside. (John Francis )

This terraced cottage is set across three floors and is a short walk away from the centre of town.

Inside, there is a hallway with quarry tiled flooring, a kitchen/diner, a living room with an open fire and bread oven on a tiled hearth, two bedrooms, and a lower ground floor containing a cellar with a feature stone fireplace and a bathroom.

Other period features of the property include sash windows and exposed beams, while outside there is a garden area, a shed and an off-road parking space.

Ferwig - £150,000

cheapest cardigan
The house is “in need of updating”. (John Francis )

This mid-terrace house is described as “in need of updating” and is suitable for first-time buyers.

The property is made up of a reception area, a sitting room, a lounge, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a garden to the rear with a garden shed and an off-road parking space to the front.

Williams Terrace - £165,000

cheapest cardigan
The terraced house has plenty of space for a family. (JJ Morris )

This terraced family house is called “ideal” for an owner-occupier or investment buyer.

The accommodation is made up of a vestibule, a living/dining room, a kitchen, a utility room, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a wet room. Ground Floor Bedroom/Study and a Wet Room.

Externally, there is a small enclosed space and a pathway to the front, while opposite there is a council car park with season tickets available.

Greenfield Row - £169,950

cheapest cardigan
The cottage is described as “deceptively spacious”. (John Francis )

This cottage is a short walk from the shops and just a few miles from the beach, and is described by the agent as “ideally placed”.

Inside the cottage, there is a lounge/diner, an open-plan kitchen and conservatory, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside is a garden area, an off road parking space and a handy stone-built shed.