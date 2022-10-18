Parking spaces add average of 12% cost to Ceredigion rental prices
New research has revealed that it is nearly 12 per cent more expensive to rent a home with a parking space in Ceredigion than one with no parking.
The research, carried out by Carwow, has calculated in which areas in Wales it is the most expensive to rent a home with a parking space by comparing the cost of renting homes of the same size with and without parking spaces.
Across Wales, renting a home with a parking space costs an average of five per cent more than a house without parking.
In Ceredigion, that figure is more than doubled, with parking spaces adding an average of 11.63 per cent to rental prices, which reach an average £859.23 with parking and £769.71 with parking.
That makes Ceredigion the area with the fourth highest rental price increase for parking spaces in Wales, with only Powys, Neath/Port Talbot and Conwy seeing larger increases.
Carwow commented: “Carwow analysed almost 60,000 properties listed to rent in Great Britain on Zoopla during September 2022.
“The analysis focused on counties in England, local authorities for Scotland and Wales, and London boroughs.
“It costs an average of five per cent more for a house with parking in Wales.”
