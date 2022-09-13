Work begins on “exciting and important” net zero carbon buildings for local businesses
Work has started on a new project that will create two net zero carbon buildings to house local businesses in Machynlleth.
SWG Group, contractors based in Welshpool, are focusing on keeping the new buildings green and environmentally friendly, and are collaborating with the Welsh Government on the project.
The units will be built at Treowain Enterprise Park, using Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), which is a by-product of iron and steelmaking, reducing the CO2 levels usually associated with cement.
Other environmentally friendly measures the company will be taking include using fibres instead of steel and mesh, thermal modelling and air permeability testing.
Once work is completed, the units will be rented out to local businesses, with one building estimated to comprise 620 square metres, and the other set to be split into two units, with each containing approximately 460 square metres.
Jacqui Gough, director of SWG Group, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with the Welsh Government to deliver this exciting and important project.
“SWG Group put sustainability at the heart of our business and already have plans and procedures in place to ensure our projects are as sustainable as possible.
“This project not only takes that one step further by being zero carbon, but it will also have a huge impact on the local economy and employment options.
“We are excited to make a difference in Machynlleth like this.”
