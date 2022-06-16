SARAH’S STORY: Why spend money on a jubilee when people are struggling?

“I have been a single parent for eight years, for the last four I’ve lived on my own. I have two daughters, one who is at uni and one who is 15.”

“I currently work 25 hours a week for liveability at Plas Lluest in Aberystwyth. From that I take home around £1,100 a month which goes entirely on bills. I then get £400 housing costs which go on rent and £334.91 Universal credit to live on.”

“The more I earn to survive, the less Universal Credit I get. A few months ago, I earnt £1,300 and so I was given £400 instead of my usual amount.”

“I live in Tregeron so every day is around a 40-mile round trip to and from work.”

“Because of the cost of everything, I had to get rid of my bigger car and downsize, electricity has gone through the roof, food costs more and there is no help.”

“When I had working family’s tax credit, it was brilliant, it meant that I was at least taking home £1,100 four years ago. But then it all changed and suddenly income went down and there was no help at all.”

“I live in a small place in the middle of the woods because it’s cheaper than elsewhere. Me and my daughter have to share a room in the attic, she has the larger portion of the room in the hope that she has some kind of space of her own.”

“I get £80 a month for child benefit and £150 in maintenance from my ex-husband but in a month, I’m having to spend around £100 for dinner money when my daughter goes to school.”

“When the government gave careworkers £700 for their work, it seemed like a good thing but it meant that I got no Universal Credit. And it’ll be the same when they give the £1,000 they promised in June.”

“I do a food shop in Iceland once a month. It’s £150 to fill the freezer, and that hasn’t got to last a week, it has to last the month. And it has to last as all my other change is tied up in bills” “I haven’t been out to socialise or for a meal with my family since I can remember.”

“It [Universal Credit] is a help and it’s not enough. There are people worse off than me too, it’s like working my guts out while there are those who are sitting pretty without having to work.”

“While people like me struggle, the government are forking out who knows how much for things like the jubilee.”