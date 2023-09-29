A number of roads will be affected by roadworks and closures this weekend.
The A458 at Mallwyd will be subject to intermittent road closures this Sunday (1 October).
The closures will last a maximum of 20 minutes each time according to Traffic Wales.
Temporary two-way traffic lights at Pont Y Wrysgan will be in place between 6am and 10am for inspections to take place.
Road surfacing work on the B4354 Madog Street, Y Ffor will start on Tuesday, 3 October.
Gwynedd Council say the resurfacing work should take up to two working days to complete, weather permitting.
“During the period of the work, it’s likely that there will be some inconvenience to local traffic and adjacent property,” a council spokesperson said.
“We apologise for this in advance.”