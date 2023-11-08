The Auditor General for Wales has decided that his audit findings are of sufficient public interest to warrant publishing a report in the public interest under Section 22 of the Public Audit (Wales) Act 2004, in order for his findings to be brought to the attention of the public and to be formally considered by the council. The report notes Harlech Community Council is made up of 12 councillors who are responsible for managing money raised by the council, and spends around £100,000 a year to provide local services.