STUDENTS in Lampeter will hold a meeting on Wednesday following the shocks announcement over the future of the campus.
University of Wales Trinity Saint David said on Monday it was considering moving humanities courses away from Lampeter and to the Carmarthen campus, which staff worry will mean the end of Lampeter as a university town.
The Students' Union will hold a meeting on Wednesday on the campus at 3pm and is calling for as many students to attend as possible.
In a statement, the union said: "We appreciate the University's announcement is a shock to our members and the wider Lampeter community.
"Our initial response to the announcement discussing the future of Lampeter and potentially moving courses to Carmarthen is on our website at https://www.uwtsdunion.co.uk/articles/initial-response-to-talks-around-lampeter-s-future.
"The university has said no decision has been made, our primary focus is on the potential impact the proposed changes could have on current Lampeter students if they go ahead.
"We have a lot of questions at the moment - as a student-led charity, we're working with current Lampeter students to make sure their thoughts and concerns are heard by the university in this process."
Alumni of the university are encouraged to engage with the UWTSD directly and through the Lampeter Society by emailing [email protected]
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has described the news as ‘dreadful’.
She said: ““The university’s proposal to move undergraduate education from its Lampeter campus is a real blow for the town.
“Lampeter has been a university town for 200 years and for this to come to an abrupt end is dreadful news.
“The number of students in latter years has been in serious decline and is now very low.
“It’s a shame that the university was not able to reverse this decline over the last 10 years.
“This is difficult news for the students and staff, but also for the town.
“The campus has important assets used by both town and gown – thr Quad building, the Arts Centre, the extensive grounds and the Library.
“There will need to be a clear plan for the use of the campus by the University and full consultation with the wider community, if these proposals are agreed.”
A spokesperson for UWTSD said on Monday: “We are initiating a dialogue this week with staff and students at our Lampeter campus around a proposal to move our current and future taught Humanities provision to our Carmarthen campus with effect from the new academic year starting in September 2025.
“Although UWTSD’s student numbers are growing overall, they are not distributed proportionately across our different campuses.
"Despite a range of innovative ideas to attract a greater number of students to our Lampeter campus these have not delivered, and this campus has seen a steady decline in the number of students being taught in-person. This is not a sustainable situation, and we must take ation.
“Key to this proposal is maintaining continuity of education for all of our students with an objective to enhance the overall student experience and strengthen our programme delivery and quality. This would also help our Humanities programmes to develop further and flourish as an academic discipline.
“The university is committed to retaining the main Lampeter campus estate and finding alternative ways of delivering education-related activities that would give this campus a new lease of life and a more secure future.
“Our deliberations will take into account how to serve the best interest of our students, staff and the community in Lampeter whilst we also ensure the future sustainability of the institution.”
Ceredigion Preseli MP, Ben Lake, said in response: "Lampeter is the birthplace of higher education in Wales, and for over two centuries the University has been a cornerstone of the town.
“Relocating humanities undergraduate teaching to Carmarthen would be a severe blow to both the academic and local community.
“While higher education institutions across the UK are under severe financial pressure, it is incumbent on UWTSD to clarify their plans to retain higher education at Lampeter.
"I urge the university to consider the impact of these proposals, and I shall be seeking an urgent meeting with local and university leaders to ensure a future for higher education in Lampeter."
Also raising concern, Plaid Cymru’s Education spokesperson and Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, Cefin Campbell MS said: "This will be a huge blow for Lampeter and the wider area, for which Welsh Government must work with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David to provide immediate support to students, academics, and the wider support staff who will be affected by moving courses to Carmarthen.
“Staff and the local community are already worried about the future of the Lampeter campus, and this latest news will only increase fears.
"Unfortunately, we know that universities across Wales are in crisis - something the Labour Welsh Government have failed to act upon.
"Labour have rowed back on promises to bring forward a rescue plan for Welsh Universities, and the Chancellor's decision to increase employers' National Insurance contributions is a further blow.
"Plaid Cymru is clear that urgent action must be taken to put universities on a sustainable footing in Wales - there can be no further delay."
The Welsh Government said it was a matter for the university, adding: "We recognise that Welsh universities are under significant financial pressure.
"Medr continues to monitor the financial position of our universities closely, and the Minister for Further and Higher Education is meeting with Medr and with university leaders regularly.”