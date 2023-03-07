A COMMUNITY swimming pool “facing significant financial difficulties” will close at the end of this month.
Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) has seen energy costs triple and that, combined with fewer people using the pool, have forced the board of the community-run pool to announce its imminent closure.
The board said rising energy costs means the centre has reached “crisis point”.
Energy costs have risen from around £4,000 per month up to £12,000 per month.
The board said: “Moving forward, energy costs may reduce in the long term with potential grant funded investment in renewable energy generation and more efficient plant and machinery can provide potential solutions, however the current energy costs are unsustainable as they stand. The number of people using the swimming pool over the last couple of months has reduced as the cost of living is affecting everyone, this is a trend that we are witnessing across the sector.”
The board of directors held an emergency meeting last Tuesday, 7 March, to discuss the future of HAL, the costs associated with running the pool and the implications to the wider centre but
“came to the difficult but necessary decision due to lack of finances that the swimming pool will be closed before the end of March and the café and climbing wall to remain open in the short-term”.
“Harlech Triathlon is due to run on 26 March and the board recognises how important the event is to the local economy and the event organisers and has worked hard with the staff to keep the pool open, but we need to raise a minimum of £5,000 either by sponsorship or donations over the next few weeks.
“We are confident this can be achieved and the event will go ahead as planned, and we would like to keep the swimming pool open until the end of the Easter holidays. We have spoken to Gwynedd Council this week, with help from Cllr Gwynfor Owen. They have agreed to help up with an outstanding debt to them which has given us hope of remaining open until the end of March, but funds still need to be raised to guarantee this.
“It is more important than ever that the centre is used by the local community over the coming weeks to generate as much income as possible to try and extend the closing date of the swimming pool. If we can remain open until the end of March, then we will be able to finish off the school term swimming lessons along with private swimming lessons. If this funding is not raised, the board cannot risk placing HAL in a negative financial situation.”
Five out of eight board members have resigned and there is “an insufficient number of directors to run the centre unless a new board can be established”.
The board praised centre lead, Donna, and all the staff and volunteers.
Two community events will be held for new board members to be recruited and a solution for the current problems to be found. Anyone interested in joining the board can also send an email. The meetings will take place in Talsarnau Community Hall on 20 March at 6.30pm, and in the Memorial Hall in Harlech on 21 March at 6.30pm.
A crowd funding page has been set up to raise money for HAL. Visit gofund.me/74e94a41.