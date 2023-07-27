A TV star is set to walk 764km in memory of his boxing champion nephew and father-of-one who died by suicide this year.
Huw Davies, better known by his stage name Ifan Huw Dafydd, is aiming to raise £5,000 for Ty Hafan children’s hospice in Aberystwyth and the Jac Lewis Foundation, a Welsh charity that boosts awareness of suicide and supports bereaved relatives.
The Goldie’s Oldies, Holby City and Indian Doctor front man paid tribute to his ‘smiley and mischievous’ nephew Rhys Tom or ‘Twm’ who was a Llandysul-based Welsh boxing champion and talented rugby player.
Before he died in March this year, Twm was set to run the London Marathon to raise money for Ty Hafan in memory of one of his childhood friends – but never got to compete.
His uncle Mr Davies, aged 69, is set to walk the 764kms through the countryside of northern Spain from the Camino Frances to Santiago de Compostela over August and September. He said he got the idea to raise awareness of suicides after reading in the Cambrian News that, at 20.1 per 100,000 people, Ceredigion has the highest suicide rate in England and Wales.
As is so often the case, there were no tell-tale signs that Twm would take his own life – and Mr Davies spoke about the painful absence his loss caused for his family, still based in Llandysul.
He said: “Our family lost one of its colourful characters. A son, a brother, an uncle, a husband-to-be and father to little Celyn.
“An hour in his company left you exhilarated. The smile, the mischief, the leg-pulling. His smile and the naughty twinkle in his eye will stay with me forever.
“At 31, Twm was far too young and far too precious to leave us.
“He filled every room – he'd answer the phone singing. He never stopped laughing.
“Losing him knocked me for six. He was on life support for a week before it became obvious it was going to be switched off. I was doing a show at the time. It was heartbreaking.”
He has nearly hit his target and has so far raised £4,982.
HELP IS OUT THERE:
Samaritans helpline: Call on 116 123, email at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
PAPYRUS: Call 0800 068 4141 or email on [email protected] or text 07860 039967
Suicide Prevention UK: Call 0800 689 5652
The DPJ Foundation: Call 07984169652 or 0800 587 4262 or email [email protected]
Mind: Call on 0300 123 3393 or email [email protected] For Mind Aberystwyth, call 01970 626 225.