Housing and access to health care were major issues for people in 2023 and it does not look like next year will be any easier, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has told the Cambrian News.
Mr ap Gwynfor said 2023 has been “an extremely busy year with an increased number of people contacting the office during very difficult times, especially with needs around housing and access to health services”.
“We’ve managed to campaign on a number of issues with public meetings in Tywyn and Porthmadog on health for instance, public transport in Llanderfyl and Garndolbenmaen,” he added.
“Access to housing is a big issue still and we’ve managed to help hundreds of people find access to improved housing.
“It’s looking like next year will not be any easier for people.
“We are here for you. If there’s anything we can do please contact the office. Myself and Liz Saville Roberts will do everything we can to help you.
“I wish you all and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
“Nadolig Llawen iawn.”
Listen to Mabon's message in the video above.