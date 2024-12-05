Authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant and take care when travelling due to weather warnings for wind and rain as Storm Darragh hits Ceredigion.
An Amber weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office and is valid from 3am and 9pm on Saturday, 7 December
A Yellow weather wind warning has also been issued from 3pm Thursday, 5 December until 6am Sunday, 8 December.
A further Yellow weather rain warning has been issued from 3pm on Friday, 6 December until 12pm on Saturday, 7 December.
The Met Office forecast gusts that will frequently reach 60 to 70 mph and, along exposed coastal stretches 70 to 80 mph is possible at times, with 20 to 30mm of rainfall expected quite widely.
Some parts of Wales likely to see 50 to 60 mm over this period which may lead to some flooding and disruption in places.
Ceredigion residents and visitors are advised to be safe and not make unnecessary journeys during the weather warnings.
The public are reminded to be careful whilst travelling as the winds may result in fallen trees and debris being present on the highway.
The public are also asked to be vigilant in relation to the potential damage to buildings and other structures, resulting in tiles and other debris falling in public areas.
The winds could also lead to power cuts and affect council-run services.
Visit the Met Office website for updates on the weather situation.
Any further updates in Ceredigion will be published here: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/StormDarragh