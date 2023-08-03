GUSTS of up to 65mph have been forecast for coastal areas of Wales this weekend, according to the Met Office.
A yellow warning has been issued for western parts of wales on Saturday between 6am and 9pm, with forecasters warning the unseasonably windy weather could disrupt travel and outdoor activities.
The Met Office says: "Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect parts of England and Wales during Saturday.
"The highest winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east, and spreading inland, so that by the afternoon English Channel coasts will also see some very windy conditions.
"Widely, inland gusts of 35-40mph are possible, with a risk of 45-50 mph especially across parts of south Wales and southwest England.
"Gusts are expected to reach 50-55 mph in coastal areas, perhaps up to 60-65 mph in the most exposed coastal areas of Wales and southwest of England.
"Later in the afternoon and through the early evening, wind strengths will begin to slowly ease from the west."
The yellow warning says there is a good chance of longer journey times if travelling on Saturday, with some roads and bridges potentially closing.
There is also the chance that the wind could damage some buildings as well as temporary structures and tents.