This 19th century country home for sale blends tradition with modern features - as well as a wildlife friendly garden.
Penybont House, in the Aberystwyth hamlet of Penbontrhydybeddau, is a Grade II listed cottage, dating back to the mid-1800s.
There are period features throughout the property, including original ceiling beams, wooden flooring, and a 1900s centre door.
On the ground floor, the entrance leads to a front lounge with a log burner, built-in wardrobes and a built-in electric fire.
The kitchen and breakfast room is fitted with modern appliances and has a traditional aesthetic, with double French doors and space for an eight-seater dining table.
In one corner of the lounge is a study, which includes a built-in desk space, while completing the ground floor is a utility room and a bathroom.
Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms and a shower room.
The garden is described as a “spectacular asset”, with a variety of vibrant flowering beds, manicured shrubbery and flora terraced above the house, being a “sanctuary” for wildlife.
As well as this, there is a lawned area with a trellised entrance and a summer house, and off road parking for two vehicles.
The property is being sold by estate agent Fine & Country for a price of £350,000.
The agent said: “This home encapsulates the balance between traditional country living and modern features, creating a home that is warm and inviting.
“In essence, this property offers the best of both worlds - a renovated interior, filled with warmth and character, combined with an outdoor space that exemplifies the allure of country living.
“Whether it's the splendid garden, the spacious living areas, the modern kitchen, or the allure of peaceful rural life, this cottage in Penbontrhydybeddau has everything to make a home loved both for its interior and exterior.”