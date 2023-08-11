Joshua Tarling produced a stunning ride to take bronze in the men's time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships today.
The Ffosyffin youngster won time trail gold in the junior World Championships in Australia last year and stepped up to the mark to take a phenomenal bronze in his first elite worlds in Glasgow this afternoon.
The Ineos Grenadier rider revealed his tactics was to 'smash it and see what happens' after a connection problem with his on-bike computer.
Josh said: "It's a bit crazy, it's super cool to do it in the UK.
"Australia was amazing, but this is just that next level."
He added: "It was tricky. My Garmin connected to the power meter on the roof of the car so I didn't have much of a gauge. So it was just smash it and see what happens.
"It was all about being patient and setting a good pace on the way out in the headwind and then on the way back it starts to get lumpy and twisty and it's more kind of under over then.
"The last climb is horrible. I never did this last bit in the recon. I thought when you turn left you're nearly there but and then it's like up in the clouds."
Josh became the youngest man ever to win the British national time trial back in June and is enjoying a fantastic debut season with Ineos.